Lionel Messi has scored nine goals in his first six games with Inter Miami. One of the worst teams in the MLS are suddenly in the final of the 2023 Leagues Cup ready to face Nashville SC.

In less than a month, Messi is the leader of a club which is playing as a totally new franchise under coach Gerardo Martino. The impact of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba has been sensational helping young players to find an unexpected level.

Now, Lionel Messi is just one win away of his first trophy with Inter Miami. The star from Argentina had a very special message for thousands of fans before the long-awaited match.

Lionel Messi’s special words before the 2023 Leagues Cup final against Nashville SC

After a resounding 4-1 victory over Philadelphia Union in the semifinals of the 2023 Leagues Cup, Lionel Messi published one of his most emotional messages on social media.

As he promised when he signed for Inter Miami, Messi isn’t close to retirement at all. One of the greatest soccer players of all time wants to compete and win more titles. “We worked to get to the final and we did it!!! There’s still left one little step…@leaguescup”

The final of the 2023 Leagues Cup between Inter Miami and Nashville SC is scheduled for next Saturday at 9 PM (ET). Once again, Lionel Messi will play on the road at Subaru Park. By the way, regardless of the result, both teams have already clinched a spot in next year’s Concacaf Champions Cup.