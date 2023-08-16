Watch Nashville SC vs Inter Miami online in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Lionel Messi is on the verge of lifting his first trophy with Inter Miami after only five games in the United States. The Herons face Nashville SC in the 2023 Leagues Cup final, in what will be a historic opportunity for the South Florida team.

[Watch Nashville SC vs Inter Miami in the US on Apple TV]

The Argentine superstar has completely reversed the club’s fortunes since his arrival, having scored nine goals in only five appearances. Messi found the net in every game he’s played so far.

While Miami comes from beating Dallas, Charlotte and Philadelphia in the knockout phase, Nashville took down Club America, Minnesota, and Monterrey. Therefore, it will be interesting to see who gets the upper hand this time.

When will Nashville SC vs Inter Miami be played?

Nashville SC and Inter Miami will face each other in the 2023 Leagues Cup final on Saturday, August 19, at 9 PM (ET) at Geodis Park.

Nashville SC vs Inter Miami: Time by State in the US

ET: 9 PM

CT: 8 PM

MT: 7 PM

PT: 6 PM

How to watch Nashville SC vs Inter Miami in the US

The 2023 Leagues Cup final between Nashville SC and Inter Miami will be broadcast on MLS pass on AppleTV.