Lionel Messi set to lose veteran Inter Miami teammate to retirement after 2025 MLS season

Inter Miami has built a roster full of top-tier talent around Lionel Messi, achieving impressive results together. However, all good things come to an end, and one of Messi’s key teammates could retire at the conclusion of the 2025 MLS season.

COPE journalist Nacho Garcia reported that Sergio Busquets will retire once his Inter Miami contract expires later in 2025. The World Cup winner has openly hinted that he is nearing the end of his career, admitting last summer he was “much closer to ending my career than to continuing it.” While no official announcement has been made yet, confirmation is believed to be imminent.

The 37-year-old midfielder, who has lifted 32 trophies with Barcelona and earned 143 caps with Spain, has decided to hang up his boots two years after joining Messi in Miami.

Busquets’ departure will mark the loss of one of football’s most decorated and intelligent midfielders. For Inter Miami, it means losing a key Designated Player who, alongside Messi and Jordi Alba, has been the backbone of their Barcelona-inspired project.

Busquets’ legacy

Busquets’ career took off in 2008 when Pep Guardiola promoted him to Barcelona’s first team. He quickly became a cornerstone of the midfield, revolutionizing the pivot role with his tactical intelligence, precise positioning, and exceptional passing. His understated yet crucial style made him indispensable in Barcelona’s famed “tiki-taka” system.

He was a key figure during Barcelona’s golden era, winning numerous domestic and international titles, including two historic trebles in 2009 and 2015, and multiple Champions League trophies. His intelligence on the pitch was equally vital for Spain, helping the national team win the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012.

Over the years, Busquets remained the midfield anchor for Barcelona, even as other stars departed. His quiet leadership and consistent high-level performance made him team captain, bridging the club’s glorious past with its present. His ability to control the tempo and break opposition pressure lines was unmatched.

In 2023, Sergio Busquets ended his long tenure with Barcelona to start a new chapter in MLS, joining former teammates Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba at Inter Miami.

