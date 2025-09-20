Video: Lionel Messi scores brace to give Inter Miami the win vs DC United in MLS

Lionel Messi continues to deliver as Inter Miami’s undisputed leader. Fresh off scoring in a 3–1 win over the Seattle Sounders, the Argentine star found the net twice this time, putting his side in front against D.C. United in MLS action.

In what proved to be a difficult match for the Herons, Tadeo Allende opened the scoring before Christian Benteke pulled the visitors level. Messi then produced a brilliant finish to restore Inter Miami’s advantage.

The goal came after a brilliant combination with Jordi Alba, reminiscent of their Barcelona days. It marked the third goal in two matches created through the Spanish-Argentine duo, after both scored and assisted each other in Inter Miami’s win over the Sounders.

But Messi wasn’t finished yet. With just six minutes remaining, the Argentine scored a stunning goal to seal the victory, giving Inter Miami a much-needed win as they continue their push toward the MLS playoffs.

Messi could have completed a hat trick in the match, but in a surprising decision, he passed up a chance to do so. Minutes after his opening goal, Inter Miami was awarded a penalty, yet Messi handed the kick to fellow Argentine and recent signee Mateo Silvetti, who saw his shot crash off the crossbar.

Messi’s incredible form

Even at 38, Lionel Messi continues to make age look irrelevant. With his brace against DC United, the Argentine has reached 22 goals this season, surpassing Nashville’s Sam Surridge as the MLS Golden Boot leader.

Messi led Inter Miami to a crucial victory as they face a tough stretch of games. Following today’s win, they’ll travel north to take on New York City FC on Wednesday, September 24, before heading to Canada to face Toronto FC on Saturday, September 27. The busy schedule continues back in Florida with a matchup against the Chicago Fire on Tuesday, September 30.

