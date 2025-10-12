Kylian Mbappe makes huge admission about playing with Lionel Messi before joining Real Madrid

One of the most anticipated teams in recent memory was the Paris Saint-Germain side that brought together three of the biggest stars in world soccer — Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar. That trio created enormous expectations, and for Mbappe, the experience before joining Real Madrid was a period of immense learning and growth.

During an interview on Universo Valdano, Kylian Mbappe opened up about what it meant to share the field with Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain. The French forward didn’t hesitate to acknowledge the profound impact the Argentine legend had on his development.

“He’s someone who really surprised me because he’s so humble in the locker room. He came in with respect for everyone, and as a player, he’s unique,” Mbappe said. “You had to be close to him—watch how he touches the ball, how he finishes, how he sees the game. Being near him helped me understand the game on a deeper level.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mbappe admitted that sharing two seasons with Messi was a privilege he never imagined he would experience. “I was lucky to be able to play with Leo Messi. He’s totally normal, he respects everyone,” Mbappe told Universo Valdano. “I never thought I’d play with him because my dream was always Real Madrid. I never thought about joining Barcelona in my life.”

Kylian Mbappe of France and Lionel Messi of Argentina.

Advertisement

The numbers behind the Messi–Mbappe connection

When it came to direct contributions, Lionel Messi stood out as the main provider for the French striker. The Argentine superstar recorded a total of 20 assists to Mbappe across all competitions during their time together.

On the other hand, Mbappe returned the favor by assisting Messi on 14 occasions.

Advertisement

see also Messi-less Argentina defeat Venezuela 1-0 in 2025 international friendly in the US

That adds up to 34 goals that came directly from their partnership—proof that despite the fierce rivalry between their national teams, they formed one of Europe’s most lethal attacking duos at PSG.

Advertisement

Mbappe also reflects on his connection with Cristiano Ronaldo

Mbappe also took time to talk about his relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese icon was his childhood idol and the player he always sought to emulate on the pitch. The similarities between the two stars early in their careers have long been evident.

Never one to shy away from giving credit, Mbappe praised the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star, who now plays for Al Nassr. “Cristiano has always been a model and an example for me,” he said. He then made a revealing admission: “I’m lucky to be able to talk with him—he gives me advice.” To close, Mbappe reflected on Ronaldo’s legacy in Spain, adding, “He’s number one in Madrid.”

Advertisement