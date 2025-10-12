Messi’s brace for Inter Miami vs Atlanta United puts him on the verge of unprecedented award in his career

Inter Miami secured a commanding 4-0 victory over Atlanta United, with Lionel Messi continuing to demonstrate his extraordinary current form. Even at this stage of his career, Messi remains as influential and dominant as ever, leaving no doubt about his status as one of the game’s all-time greats.

Messi had been rested by Argentina as Miami prepared for the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs. The forward spent the week training with his national team but returned to play for Inter Miami despite limited time on the pitch with his club teammates.

Ultimately, Messi featured in the match and also contributed an assist, tying him with San Diego FC’s Anders Dreyer for the league lead in assists. His impact was immediate and decisive, showing why he is still considered a central figure in MLS.

Messi’s brace against Atlanta pushed his total to 26 goals in MLS, extending his lead in the Golden Boot race. He now sits two goals ahead of LAFC’s Denis Bouanga and is favored to defend his Most Valuable Player crown. If successful, Messi would become the first player in league history to win back-to-back MVP awards.

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.

The record Messi broke with his brace against Atlanta

The Barcelona legend set another MLS milestone with his two-goal performance against Atlanta, becoming the first MLS player to record nine multi-goal matches in a single season. Five of those nine performances came consecutively, underscoring Messi’s consistent brilliance.

Messi has now scored 26 goals in 27 league appearances and contributed 18 assists. As the postseason approaches, Miami will look to Messi to deliver more moments of magic, with his latest outing ensuring his name is firmly in the record books.

Other players who share Messi’s mark

Former LA Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic achieved eight multi-goal matches in 2019, while Stern John recorded the same feat for Columbus Crew in 1998. Mamadou Diallo also matched the mark with Tampa Bay in 2000, placing Messi in elite company as he continues to redefine excellence in MLS.