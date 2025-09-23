Lionel Messi teammate on loan at Inter Miami names one condition to stay in 2026

Despite doubts arising after their defeats, Inter Miami managed to reverse their losing streak with two consecutive victories in the MLS, climbing up the Eastern Conference. Lionel Messi‘s performance has been absolutely vital, scoring in both matches. However, one of his most effective teammates up front, who is on loan, has reportedly imposed a condition to remain with the team in 2026.

According to Jose Armando Rodriguez on X, formerly known as Twitter, Inter Miami are interested on keeping Tadeo Allende on board until 2026. With his loan expiring at the end of the year, the 26-year-old star has expressed interest in staying with the Herons, but only if he is guaranteed playing time. However, negotiations among all interested parties have yet to start.

Since joining Inter Miami in January 2025, Tadeo Allende has emerged as a pivotal player under head coach Javier Mascherano. In 42 appearances, he has netted 12 goals and delivered a crucial assist. His influence extends far beyond these stats, though, as he has forged a remarkable connection with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in the forward line, significantly enhancing the team’s collective play.

Tadeo Allende has secured a position on Inter Miami’s roster, but his transfer rights remain with Celta de Vigo, where his contract extends until June 2028. This situation presents challenges for negotiations, as his stellar performances may have caught the eye of various clubs, and Celta might still consider keeping the skilled Argentine striker.

Tadeo Allende #21 of Inter Miami CF is tackled by Obed Vargas.

Inter Miami have a roster problem as Allende’s future remains in doubt

Javier Mascherano’s arrival as head coach has noticeably boosted Inter Miami’s competitive edge. Despite this progress, the team grapples with a critical issue: Roster depth. While featuring world-class stars like Messi, Suarez, Rodrigo De Paul, and Jordi Alba, the lack of a strong rotation limits their substitution strategy. For that reason, Tadeo Allende’s continuity is a need whether they want to keep their competitiveness.

In the team’s recent victories, only Ian Fray, Baltasar Rodriguez, Telasco Segovia, and newcomer Mateo Silvetti have made an impact off the bench. With limited options in defense and at center forward, they have had to adjust their formation due to Suarez’s absence and injuries to Picault and Obando. In case Allende’s contract isn’t extended, they’ll lose one of their most reliable contributors, who currently lacks a substitute, highlighting their roster limitations.