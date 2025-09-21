Lionel Messi clinches historic MLS record with brace for Inter Miami vs DC United

Following a rocky period marked by defeats to the Seattle Sounders in the 2025 Leagues Cup and Charlotte FC, Inter Miami found renewed vigor. Thanks to Lionel Messi‘s brilliance, the team staged a striking turnaround, claiming victory in its last two encounters. In the latest triumph over DC United, the Argentine icon scored twice, setting a new MLS record and rejuvenating Miami’s competitive edge.

With the recent brace against DC United, Lionel Messi reached 71 goal contributions—goals and assists—in just 47 MLS games, setting a new record as the fastest player to achieve this milestone, as per ESPN. He surpasses Carlos Vela’s prior record of hitting the mark in 55 games and leaves Sebastian Giovinco in third, who did it in 61 games. Rounding out the top six are Chucho Hernandez, Josef Martinez, and Robbie Keane, in that order.

At 38, Lionel Messi defies expectations, topping the MLS scoring charts with 22 goals. His performance outpaces rivals Sam Surridge, with 21 goals, and Denis Bouanga, with 19. The Argentine star’s remarkable form positions him as a strong contender for his first MLS Golden Boot since joining Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi has already clinched some MLS records since joining Inter Miami

While Inter Miami are still in pursuit of their first MLS Cup, Lionel Messi is already scripting a legendary narrative within the league. Not only did he become the fastest player to reach 70 goal contributions, but his tenure with Inter Miami since 2023 has also seen him clinch three additional league records.

On May 4, 2024, Messi stunned audiences by setting the single-game record for goal contributions with a mesmerizing display against the New York Red Bulls, delivering five assists and scoring once. His prowess continued into 2025, as he set another milestone in July by becoming the only player in MLS history to net multiple goals across four consecutive games.

Beyond these achievements, Messi has rewritten the record books at Inter Miami, becoming the club’s all-time leading scorer with 64 goals, an impressive feat that surpasses Luis Suarez’s tally by 26 goals. As renewal talks reach a promising phase, the Argentine legend has the potential to expand his lead, solidifying his status as the most influential player in Herons’ history and one of the most impactful figures in MLS history.