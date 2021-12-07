Lionel Messi has marked another fantastic feat during PSG's UEFA Champions League clash against Brugge. The Argentine star has surpassed Brazilian legend Pele with 758 career senior goals, according to RSSSF.

Another day at the office for Lionel Messi as he got on the scoresheet for PSG. The Argentine star may have struggled to adjust to life in Paris but he's starting to get back to his best again. Now, he's accomplished another feat for the history books.

During Paris Saint-Germain's clash with Club Brugge in the final matchday of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League group stage, Leo Messi has surpassed Brazilian icon Pele with 758 official goals, per RSSSF.

Not long ago, the former Barcelona winger had also surpassed O Rei for the most international goals by a South American player. At 34 years of age, Messi continues extending his legacy in the game.

Lionel Messi surpasses Pele's career goals

Pele has been widely regarded as of one the greatest players of all time, and a lot of that has to do with his ability to put the ball in the back of the net. For a long time, it looked like O Rei's figures wouldn't be matched.

However, that was way before world soccer got to know Lionel Messi. The Argentine has already removed Pele as the top international goalscorer in Conmebol and now he's recorded more career goals than him.

Besides, the seventh-time Ballon d'Or winner had also surpassed Pele with the most goals scored for one club. So, it's not about who's better than the other, these stats only prove Messi's greatness and how absurd it is to question his legacy.