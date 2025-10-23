Lionel Messi update: Javier Mascherano reveals Inter Miami star’s status for Friday vs Nashville

Ahead of the MLS playoffs clash between Inter Miami and Nashville on Friday, head coach Javier Mascherano addressed the current condition of Lionel Messi, the team’s captain and undisputed star of the season.

Messi has recently dealt with a minor back issue after a demanding stretch of matches. Amid growing speculation, Mascherano assured fans that the Argentine legend is fully fit and ready to play the full 90 minutes — “and even more if necessary.”

“On Monday, when we returned to training, he was dealing with some back discomfort,” Mascherano explained. “On Tuesday, we preferred that he rest to avoid making it worse, but yesterday he trained normally and completed the entire session with the group. We just wanted to give him the proper rest so it didn’t escalate.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Inter Miami coach also revealed when Messi began feeling the discomfort, noting that it appeared during Monday’s recovery session following the team’s Decision Day match against Nashville. “He had some tightness in his back, the kind that happens when you sleep wrong or move awkwardly. During the rondo drills, he felt it a bit, but it wasn’t serious. The players who featured against Nashville did only light work, and that’s when he noticed the issue,” Mascherano clarified.

Javier Mascherano, coach of the Inter Miami

Advertisement

Mascherano on seeking better results in the playoffs

During his pre-match press conference, Mascherano downplayed any pressure stemming from last season’s playoff exit, pointing out that he wasn’t part of that campaign. Instead, he emphasized that the team is united around one clear goal: advancing to the next round, without overconfidence or complacency.

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi reportedly misses Inter Miami training ahead of playoff clash vs Nashville

The Argentine coach stressed that Inter Miami are determined to move past the first round in the best-of-three series against Nashville, while acknowledging that soccer can always bring surprises. “I don’t like talking about things that happened before I arrived,” he said. “But we know we’re entering the most important part of the season, and we’ll do everything possible to perform at our best and advance.”

Advertisement

“Our responsibility is to win the series,” Mascherano added. “Given how both teams finished in the standings, we have to embrace our role as protagonists. But it’s soccer — once the whistle blows, there are no favorites. We’ve trained well, we’ve prepared properly, and now it’s on us to deliver.”

Mascherano’s perspective on how both teams arrive

Reflecting on facing Nashville again, Mascherano admitted that the recent meetings between the two sides give both teams a chance to make adjustments, putting them on equal footing heading into the postseason. However, he also highlighted specific areas that Inter Miami must improve upon to gain the upper hand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Both teams will try to adjust everything they can to play the best game possible,” Mascherano said. “When you face the same team several times in just a few weeks, you get to know them well. We can’t rely on the previous result because those were completely different matches. We were fortunate not to concede more in the first half, but we gave up chances we can’t afford tomorrow. What we need to do is correct those details and replicate much of what we did right in the second half.”