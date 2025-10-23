Lionel Messi breaks silence after signing Inter Miami contract extension

Inter Miami just made history by securing the future of their club for several more years, ensuring Lionel Messi will remain in South Florida by extending the contract that was set to expire at the end of the 2025 MLS season.

The new deal reportedly runs through December 2028, keeping Messi tied to the club until age 41. Messi spoke for the first time about his contract extension, saying, “It makes me really happy to stay here and to continue with this project that, besides being a dream, has become a beautiful reality — playing in this stadium, at Miami Freedom Park. Since I arrived in Miami, I’ve been very happy, so I’m truly glad to keep going here.”

“We’re all really excited about the moment when we can finally play at Miami Freedom Park. We can’t wait for it to be finished — to experience it from the inside, in our new home, and for the fans to enjoy it as well. It’s going to be something very special to play at home in such a spectacular stadium,” Messi added from the new stadium site. The extension coincides with the announcement of Miami Freedom Park, the club’s ambitious project for a new stadium.

Developing story…