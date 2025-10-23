Lionel Messi contract: Inter Miami officially confirm the Argentine star’s final decision

Lionel Messi isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. On Thursday, Inter Miami revealed the Argentine star is staying at the club, extending the contract that was about to expire at the end of the 2025 MLS season.

The new deal will reportedly run through December 2028, keeping Messi tied to the South Florida organization till age 41. The Argentine star will have plenty of challenges until that date, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Argentina.

While his presence in the upcoming World Cup remains unclear, the fact that it’s taking place in North America could influence his decision. Meanwhile, Inter Miami and soccer fans around the globe can already celebrate one thing: Messi isn’t ready to retire yet.

Messi’s contract extension announcement tied to another Inter Miami project

Inter Miami’s announcement of Messi’s extension came with a hint of another exciting goal for the franchise: the construction of Miami Freedom Park, the club’s ambitious project for a new stadium.

Projected to have a 25,000 capacity, this venue will bring the Herons closer to Miami. The club has been playing in Fort Lauderdale since its inaugural MLS season in 2020, but the Chase Stadium has always been seen as a temporary home until the club could open its new stadium near Miami International Airport.

Having Messi as the club’s face is instrumental in the Miami Freedom Park promotion, and his extension ensures that fans will have a special reason to attend Inter Miami games. Miami Freedom Park is expected to open in early 2026 for the MLS season, with captain Messi fully on board.