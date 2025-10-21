Lionel Messi reportedly misses Inter Miami training ahead of playoff clash vs Nashville

Inter Miami began the day with an unexpected concern as Lionel Messi missed training ahead of the team’s crucial first-leg playoff clash against Nashville SC. However, any initial alarm quickly subsided following updates of the Argentine star.

According to reports from Argentine outlet Olé, Messi’s absence was precautionary, linked to minor back discomfort that poses no long-term concern. Barring any setbacks, the plan is for Messi to rejoin full training on Wednesday alongside the rest of the squad.

That means the captain is expected to be available for selection against Nashville, providing a major boost for head coach Javier Mascherano, who will also have key veterans Rodrigo De Paul, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets at his disposal.

Managing Messi’s workload

At 38 years old, Messi’s recent workload has been intense. The Inter Miami captain played three full matches in just seven days: against Atlanta United (Oct. 11) and Nashville SC (Oct. 18) in MLS play, with an international friendly for Argentina versus Puerto Rico (Oct. 14) in between.

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring against Nashville. (Getty Images)

Messi completed the full 90 minutes in all three matches, producing five goals — a hat-trick against Nashville and a brace versus Atlanta — plus two assists for Argentina.

Thanks to that run of form, Messi finished the MLS regular season with 29 goals, securing the Golden Boot ahead of Denis Bouanga (LAFC) and Sam Surridge (Nashville SC), who each tallied 24.

The Argentine star also remains the favorite to win back-to-back MLS MVP awards, which would make him the first player in league history to achieve that feat.