Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Who has higher rating on EA Sports FC 26?

As the release of EA Sports FC 26 approaches, fans are already buzzing with anticipation, and one of the most debated aspects of any new edition is revealed: player ratings. This year, all eyes are on Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, raising the question: who holds the higher rating?

To announce the top stars’ ratings, EA Sports used league performance as a benchmark. Messi was highlighted for his performances in the MLS, while Cristiano Ronaldo appeared as one of the top-rated players in the Saudi Pro League.

To the surprise of many, Messi edges out Ronaldo with an overall rating of 86, while Ronaldo sits at 85. For years, the two have traded positions depending on form, fitness, and league performance, yet both consistently remain above the 85 mark—ensuring they remain playable and competitive for gamers.

Interestingly, below Messi in the MLS rankings is Heung Min Son at 85, followed by Rodrigo De Paul at 84. Luis Suarez appears further down the list with a rating of 79. On the Saudi Pro League side, Benzema matches Ronaldo with an 85 rating, while N’Golo Kante also appears at 85.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.

Messi and Ronaldo’s highest FIFA ratings

The reign of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in EA Sports (formerly FIFA) ratings is one of the longest in sports video game history. Messi’s highest rating peaked at 94, achieved in multiple editions including FIFA 12, FIFA 13, FIFA 14, FIFA 16, FIFA 19, and FIFA 20. This record underscores his incredible consistency and dominance, proving he was widely regarded as the world’s most complete player for much of a decade.

Cristiano Ronaldo also reached a career-high rating of 94 in FIFA 19. For years, the two superstars alternated the top spots, from FIFA 10 through FIFA 21, reflecting their historic rivalry and cementing their status as the best players of their generation.

Over time, their ratings began to decline, yet both maintained elite status, a testament to their longevity. While they no longer hold the absolute top ratings, their special cards in modes like TOTY or “in-form” have occasionally reached a perfect 99, reserved only for the best of the best in Ultimate Team.

Even as new stars rise and leagues evolve, Messi and Ronaldo remain central to the conversation, proving their impact on both real-world soccer and virtual arenas continues to resonate with fans around the globe.

