Lionel Messi, Inter Miami face major challenge: MLS team secures most expensive signing in US soccer

Under the leadership of Lionel Messi, Inter Miami are gearing up for the 2025 MLS season with hopes of competing until the very end in search of their first league title. However, the road to glory will be far from easy, as other clubs are heavily investing to mount a serious challenge.

This week, Atlanta United officially announced the signing of Emmanuel Latte Lath, a 26-year-old forward who arrives from Middlesbrough of England’s EFL Championship. What makes this deal particularly noteworthy is the reported transfer fee: $22 million plus add-ons, making Latte Lath the most expensive signing in MLS history.

Born in the Ivory Coast, Emmanuel began his professional career at 17 with Italy’s Atalanta, though he only appeared in three official matches before being loaned to several clubs in Italy. His breakthrough came in Switzerland with St. Gallen, where he impressed with his performances and earned a move to England.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During his time with Middlesbrough, Latte Lath played 67 games between 2023 and 2024, netting 29 goals. His stellar form in the EFL Championship earned him a call-up to the Ivory Coast national team, making his debut last year in a World Cup qualifier against Gabon. Now, he’ll look to make an impact in MLS, with Atlanta United banking heavily on his potential as a marquee signing.

Emmanuel Latte Lath celebrates after scoring a goal for Middlesbrough against Ipswich Town on April 13, 2024.

Advertisement

Latte Lath speaks on his move to Atlanta United

After arriving in the United States, Emmanuel Latte Lath sat down with Atlanta United’s official website to discuss why he chose the club for the next step in his career. “They gave me interest, big interest. How they spoke to me and how I can be important,” he explained. “I got really excited because I saw myself and thought I could do something big.”

Advertisement

see also Messi’s teammate addresses Inter Miami’s controversial inclusion in the FIFA Club World Cup

When asked about his playing style, Latte Lath described himself: “Fast. I like to run in behind the defender.” He also shared insights into his leadership qualities. “I can be a leader without being a captain because I like to help my teammates, but I also like when they help me,” he said. “Try to be calm and understand what they try to tell you, even if they scream at you, just understand people. I can see myself in leadership about communication with the team.”

Advertisement

Looking ahead to his time in the U.S., the forward also expressed his excitement about experiencing American culture. “I want to see NBA and baseball,” he said with enthusiasm. “Really, there are many things I want to see. In Europe, you see about America just on video. But now that I’m here, I want to see everything, but the first thing is the NBA.”

When will Latte Lath face Lionel Messi?

Atlanta United proved to be a tough opponent for Inter Miami last season, defeating them at Chase Stadium during the regular season and eliminating them in the opening round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs. Now, with the addition of the most expensive player in MLS history, Atlanta United are looking to be even more formidable.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will face off against Emmanuel Latte Lath’s Atlanta United on Matchday 4 of the 2025 season, with the Herons traveling to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, March 16. The two teams will meet again on June 28 in Miami.