Lionel Messi is Inter Miami’s number 10! Finally, after a courtship that has taken three years, the number 10 shirt of the Miami club looked tattooed on the Argentine World Cup winner. Unlike his time at PSG where the best player in the world was forced to use the 30 shirt, it seems like Messi is truly the man at Miami and all will revolve around him.

Inter Miami is clearly a 2024 project as Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi will try to adapt to MLS in 2023, as other younger signings begin to land such as Argentine Facundo Farías. Nonetheless the Miami side wants to make a splash this season and hope the club can go on a winning streak and sneak into the MLS Cup playoffs.

Inter Miami also has the US Open Cup to play for and are in the semifinals, Gerardo Martino’s team are not DOA yet and will be hoping that Lionel Messi, a player not used to losing games, can elevate the team. According to OptaJack, in his career dating back to 2005, Lionel Mess has lost fewer games than Inter Miami!

Messi’s incredible stat over Inter Miami

According to OptaJack, Messi since October of 2005, taking into account the 520 league games the Argentine has started, Messi has only lost 54 matches out of 520 games. Inter Miami on the other hand since entering MLS in 2020 has lost 58 games in 113 tries.

The Herons are hoping a little of that Messi magic rubs off on them as the club is winless in their last 11 MLS matches and needs at least 4 wins in a row and hope that a few don’t grab any points to get to 30 pts. While mathematically alive, the door on the MLS postseason is closing.