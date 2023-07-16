A new superstar has arrived in MLS as Inter Miami finally unveiled Lionel Messi as their latest signing. Despite being a historic moment, fans didn’t hesitate to express their reactions on social media through the creation of very fun memes.

A few days ago, the club from Florida announced the arrival of the Argentine forward. This Sunday, in a massive event, the team finally unveiled him as its newest signing, and fans are thrilled about it.

Inter Miami presents Lionel Messi as its new player: Funniest memes and reactions

Fans were thrilled about his arrival, but, of course, others couldn’t resist poking fun at it. Here are some of the best memes about Lionel Messi’s presentation with Inter Miami: