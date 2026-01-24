Alianza Lima vs Inter Miami LIVE: Start time, how to watch and confirmed lineups! 2026 international friendly

Alianza Lima face Inter Miami in the framework of the Noche Blanquiazul, a special international friendly that arrives at a turbulent moment for the Peruvian side due to off-field issues. In the middle of a challenging week, the club from La Victoria welcomes Lionel Messi and company, the reigning MLS champions, in a match that has generated major anticipation.

Alianza Lima enter this matchup after navigating a demanding stretch of preparation matches in the Serie Río de la Plata in Montevideo. They suffered defeats against Independiente and Unión de Santa Fe, but managed to bounce back with a morale-boosting victory over Colo Colo. The Noche Blanquiazul, a long-standing tradition, served as the annual presentation of the squad in front of their fans, combining entertainment with a high-profile international friendly at either the Alejandro Villanueva Stadium or the Estadio Nacional in Lima.

Inter Miami, meanwhile, return to action after lifting the MLS trophy and have resumed training ahead of the first stop on their South American tour. The Miami side will also visit Colombia and Ecuador to face Atlético Nacional and Barcelona de Guayaquil, respectively. For this match, Inter Miami are expected to have their stars available, with the exception of Tadeo Allende due to visa matters, as Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul begin their first appearances of the World Cup year six months ahead of the tournament.