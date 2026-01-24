Trending topics:
Alianza Lima vs Inter Miami LIVE: Start time, how to watch and confirmed lineups! 2026 international friendly

Alianza Lima face Inter Miami in a 2026 international friendly. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Want to know how to watch, when it kicks off and confirmed lineups? Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action.

By Emilio Abad

Eryc Castillo of Alianza Lima and Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.
© Raul Sifuentes / Elsa / Getty ImagesEryc Castillo of Alianza Lima and Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.

Alianza Lima face Inter Miami in the framework of the Noche Blanquiazul, a special international friendly that arrives at a turbulent moment for the Peruvian side due to off-field issues. In the middle of a challenging week, the club from La Victoria welcomes Lionel Messi and company, the reigning MLS champions, in a match that has generated major anticipation.

Alianza Lima enter this matchup after navigating a demanding stretch of preparation matches in the Serie Río de la Plata in Montevideo. They suffered defeats against Independiente and Unión de Santa Fe, but managed to bounce back with a morale-boosting victory over Colo Colo. The Noche Blanquiazul, a long-standing tradition, served as the annual presentation of the squad in front of their fans, combining entertainment with a high-profile international friendly at either the Alejandro Villanueva Stadium or the Estadio Nacional in Lima.

Inter Miami, meanwhile, return to action after lifting the MLS trophy and have resumed training ahead of the first stop on their South American tour. The Miami side will also visit Colombia and Ecuador to face Atlético Nacional and Barcelona de Guayaquil, respectively. For this match, Inter Miami are expected to have their stars available, with the exception of Tadeo Allende due to visa matters, as Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul begin their first appearances of the World Cup year six months ahead of the tournament.

Inter Miami confirmed lineup

Here's Inter Miami's confirmed lineup against Alianza Lima!

Dayne St. Clair; Ian Fray, Maximiliano Falcón, Sergio Reguilón; Rodrigo De Paul, Yannick Bright, Telasco Segovia; Lionel Messi, Mateo Silvetti, Luis Suárez.

Today’s venue

The Estadio Alejandro Villanueva, popularly known as Matute, is a soccer stadium located in the Matute neighborhood of the La Victoria district in Lima, Peru. The venue is owned by Alianza Lima and has a seating capacity of 33,938 spectators, making it one of the most iconic stadiums in the country.

Today’s referees

The match officials for today’s international friendly have been confirmed. Bryan Ferreyra will serve as the referee, while Gastón Monsón Brizuela will be in charge of VAR for Alianza Lima vs Inter Miami.

Is Lionel Messi playing?

While there has been no official confirmation from head coach Javier Mascherano, Lionel Messi traveled with the rest of the squad to Lima, and indications suggest he could see playing time at Estadio Alejandro Villanueva. His presence has fueled excitement around the Noche Blanquiazul, as fans await a potential appearance from the Inter Miami star.

Start time and how to watch

Alianza Lima vs Inter Miami will get underway at 5:00 PM ET (PT: 2:00 PM)

Watch this 2026 International friendly match between Alianza Lima and Inter Miami live in the USA on OneFootball.

Alianza Lima and Inter Miami clash in international friendly

Welcome to our liveblog of today’s international friendly!

Alianza Lima face Inter Miami in Lima as part of the Noche Blanquiazul, with a special atmosphere expected at kickoff. The Peruvian side look to reconnect with their fans, while the MLS champions take the field led by Lionel Messi.

Stay with us for key information and minute-by-minute updates as Alianza Lima and Inter Miami clash in this highly anticipated matchup.

