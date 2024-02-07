Inter Miami drew their final friendly in Asia against Vissel Kobe 0-0 but lost 4-3 on penalty kicks. Lionel Messi, who played the final half hour, shockingly did not take an attempt, as fans in the stadium notably booed when the fifth penalty came and Messi did not go for a shot.

During their preseason tour, Inter Miami won 1 game, drew 2, and lost 3, but more worrying than the record are the circumstances, Inter Miami failed to score in 4 of those matches and had severe defensive and tactical breakdowns in almost every game.

While Inter Miami were taking their penalty kicks the camera was always focused on Messi, who took the attempts from his teammates with relaxation, even smiling when Robert Taylor missed two penalties.

Lionel Messi “laughs” as Robert Taylor fails to score two penalties

Robert Taylor had to take his penalty kick attempt twice because in the first attempt, which was saved by Vissel Kobe goalkeeper Shōta Arai, Arai had moved up from the goal line resulting in a do-over. In the second attempt Taylor tried to go high but hit the crossbar and the ball went over.

Messi, while watching the attempt, started to smile and engaged in a conversation with Jordi Alba who was also all smiles. Inter Miami will next play their final preseason match in Miami against Messi’s childhood team Newell’s Old Boys next Thursday.