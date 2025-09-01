Lionel Scaloni’s request amid speculation about Lionel Messi’s future with Argentina

Following his triumph at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, questions arose about Lionel Messi‘s future with Argentina. The uncertainty is not due to performance but stems from his own career choices. While Lionel Scaloni has openly stated his wish to have him participate in the 2026 World Cup, the star’s involvement remains uncertain. In response, the Argentina national team head coach made a special appeal to supporters ahead of the upcoming qualifying matches.

“In some press conferences, some have laughed because I always say ‘we look for a little melancholy’. The same thing happened with Fideo: let’s enjoy him while we have him. Whatever happens, happens. Now is the time to enjoy him. Don’t think about when he’s gone, or wait for him to make the announcement. He’s so important to the world of soccer, not just for Argentinians, that I think it’s important to enjoy him now,” Lionel Scaloni said, via TNT Sports Argentina.

With uncertainty looming, Lionel Messi might be approaching his final appearances with the Argentina national team as it faces Venezuela and Ecuador. Eager to conclude his illustrious international career on a high note, he could aim to become the top scorer in the CONMEBOL 2026 qualifiers. Currently trailing Luis Diaz by just one goal, he stands on the brink of surpassing him.

Lionel Messi already edged his name in the Argentina’s national team history

For much of his professional career, Lionel Messi grappled with a challenging relationship with Argentine national team fans, enduring jeers from supporters on several occasions. Criticism largely arose from his inability to clinch the 2014 World Cup, with fans questioning his impact in decisive moments. Despite this, he transformed his legacy into a legendary one in Argentine soccer history.

Lionel Messi solidified his legendary status in international soccer by becoming the all-time leading scorer for the Argentine national team, netting an impressive 112 goals over 193 games. This achievement surpasses the previous record held by the iconic Gabriel Batistuta, who amassed 55 goals in 78 appearances. The current star of Inter Miami also holds the record for the most assists in national team history, registering an outstanding 58 assists.

Beyond his impressive statistics, Messi achieved remarkable success with the Argentine national team. After several near-misses, he ultimately led Argentina to become World Cup winners in 2022 and celebrated victories in two Copa America tournaments. Additionally, he guided the team to a Finalissima title and secured a gold medal at the 2008 Olympic Games.