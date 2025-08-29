Lionel Messi’s Argentina hit with four FIFA sanctions ahead of 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Argentina face a challenging start to the September FIFA international window, the final set of qualifiers for Lionel Messi as an active player for the national team. FIFA recently released a report detailing sanctions issued to national associations for misconduct and irregularities during the June international window.

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) received three sanctions tied to organizational issues, including fan misconduct, discrimination, and incidents in the stands. In addition, midfielder Enzo Fernandez was personally sanctioned for the red card he received against Colombia, bringing the total to four penalties for Argentina.

The sanctions include fines totaling 150,000 euros, a reduction in stadium capacity for the next home match, and the two-match suspension for Fernandez, ruling him out for the final qualifiers against Ecuador and Venezuela.

Of the four sanctions handed down, three stemmed from Argentina’s home draw against Colombia, while the remaining one came from the 1-0 win over Chile led by Messi.

Lionel Messi of Argentina runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Jaminton Campaz of Colombia. (Daniel Jayo/Getty Images)

FIFA sanctions for Argentina

Argentina vs. Chile : Security and order violations, use of fireworks or other objects – Article 17, 17.2.c – Fine: 1,000 Swiss francs .

: Security and order violations, use of fireworks or other objects – Article 17, 17.2.c – Fine: . Argentina vs. Colombia : Discrimination and racist abuse – Article 15 – Implementation of a preventive plan, 25% reduction in stadium capacity for next home match or alternative allocation of seats to a special group – Fine: 120,000 Swiss francs .

: Discrimination and racist abuse – Article 15 – Implementation of a preventive plan, 25% reduction in stadium capacity for next home match or alternative allocation of seats to a special group – Fine: . Argentina vs. Colombia : Player or official misconduct, team misconduct – Article 14, 14.5 – Fine: 20,000 Swiss francs .

: Player or official misconduct, team misconduct – Article 14, 14.5 – Fine: . Argentina vs. Colombia: Serious player or official misconduct – Article 14, 14.1.e – Enzo Fernandez – Two-match suspension, fine of 5,000 Swiss francs.

Other CONMEBOL associations, including Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Brazil, and Bolivia, were also listed in FIFA’s report detailing infractions committed by players and teams across the continent.