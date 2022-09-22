Lithuania and Faroe Islands will face each other today at LFF Stadium on Matchday 5 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League C Group 1. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch or live stream online free this game in different parts of the world.

Lithuania vs Faroe Islands: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League in your country today

Lithuania will welcome the Faroe Islands at the LFF Stadium in Vilnius on Matchday 5 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League today, September 22, 2022. The hosts will try to put an end to their negative run of four straight defeats and get their first win in the tournament. Here you can find the kick-off time of this League C Group 1 soccer match and how to watch or live stream it online free in your country. For example, you can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial), and on DAZN if you are in Canada.

This will be their 11th overall meeting. Interestingly, Lithuania are the slight favorites in head-to-head matches as they have won seven times, while the Faroe Islands only twice so far, with the remaining match ending in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on June 11, 2022, and it ended in a 2-1 victory for the Faroe Islands at home in their first duel. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the second time this year, again in the Nations League.

Lithuania vs Faroe Islands: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (AEST)

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

France: 8:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Russia: 9:45 PM (MSK)

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sudan: 8:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

US: 2:45 PM (ET)

Lithuania: 9:45 PM

Faroe Islands: 7:45 PM

Lithuania vs Faroe Islands: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN

Faroe Islands: TV2 Play Denmark, KvF

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport OTT 7

Lithuania: Viaplay Lithuania

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Nigeria: SuperSport OTT 7

Portugal: Match Player

Russia: Okko Sport

Sudan: SuperSport OTT 7

US: FuboTV (free trial), ViX