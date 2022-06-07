Lithuania take on Turkey at Hasely Crawford Vilniaus LFF stadionas in Vilnius for the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Lithuania and Turkey meet in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. This game will take place at Hasely Crawford Vilniaus LFF stadionas in Vilnius. The visitors want to keep their first spot but the home team wants to win too. Here is all the detailed information about this Nations League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Lithuania lost their first game in the Nations League against Luxembourg in what was the second loss in a row for them this year after only three games. Lithuania allowed two goals in the first and second half.

Turkey are considered the big favorites of Group C1, they share the group with Lithuania, Luxembourg and Faroe Islands, relatively easy rivals for them. But the recent victory against the Faroe Islands 4-0 is a consolation after losing two games before the start of the Nations League against Portugal and Italy.

Lithuania vs Turkey: Date

Lithuania and Turkey play for the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on Tuesday, June 7 at Hasely Crawford Vilniaus LFF stadionas in Vilnius. The visitors are big favorites, they were close to reaching the world cup but now the team is focused on doing the best in this tournament.

Lithuania vs Turkey: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Lithuania vs Turkey at the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League

This game for the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League, Lithuania and Turkey at the Hasely Crawford Vilniaus LFF stadionas in Vilnius on Tuesday, June 7, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US is VIX.

