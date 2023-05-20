Liverpool and Aston Villa will face each other at Anfield in London on Matchday 37 of the 2022-23 Premier League season today, May 20, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country.
This will be their 56th EPL meeting. Liverpool are slight favorites in head-to-head clashes having won 32 times, while Aston Villa have emerged victorious on 13 occasions. The remaining 10 matches have ended in a draw.
Their most recent game was played on December 26, 2022, and it ended in a thrilling 1-3 Liverpool win away. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.
Liverpool vs Aston Villa: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 12:00 PM
Australia: 2:00 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 9:00 PM
Belgium: 4:00 PM
Brazil: 12:00 PM
Canada: 10:00 AM (ET)
Croatia: 4:00 PM
Denmark: 4:00 PM
Egypt: 5:00 PM
France: 4:00 PM
Germany: 4:00 PM
Ghana: 3:00 PM
Greece: 5:00 PM
India: 8:30 PM
Indonesia: 11:00 PM
Ireland: 3:00 PM
Israel: 5:00 PM
Italy: 4:00 PM
Jamaica: 10:00 AM
Kenya: 6:00 PM
Malaysia: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Morocco: 4:00 PM
Netherlands: 4:00 PM
New Zealand: 4:00 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 4:00 PM
Norway: 4:00 PM
Poland: 4:00 PM
Portugal: 3:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM
Serbia: 4:00 PM
Singapore: 11:00 PM
South Africa: 5:00 PM
Spain: 4:00 PM
Sweden: 4:00 PM
Switzerland: 4:00 PM
UAE: 7:00 PM
United States: 10:00 AM (ET)
Liverpool vs Aston Villa: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2
Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 3
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fubo Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go, WOW
Ghana: Sporty TV, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, StarTimes App
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD2
Indonesia: Vidio
International: VillaTV
Ireland: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD
Israel: Sport 2
Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Calcio
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, Sporty TV, SuperSport GOtv Football, StarTimes App, DStv Now
Malaysia: sooka, Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport 6 NZ, SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, StarTimes App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Sporty TV
Norway V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Canal+ Sport 2 Poland, Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: 222 Hub Premier 2, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, StarTimes App, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv App, Sporty TV, MáXimo 360
Spain: Movistar+, DAZN, DAZN 1
Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United States: Peacock, SiriusXM FC