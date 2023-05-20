Liverpool vs Aston Villa: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022-2023 Premier League in your country today

Liverpool and Aston Villa will face each other at Anfield in London on Matchday 37 of the 2022-23 Premier League season today, May 20, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country.

[Watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa online in the US on Peacock]

This will be their 56th EPL meeting. Liverpool are slight favorites in head-to-head clashes having won 32 times, while Aston Villa have emerged victorious on 13 occasions. The remaining 10 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on December 26, 2022, and it ended in a thrilling 1-3 Liverpool win away. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

Liverpool vs Aston Villa: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 12:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 9:00 PM

Belgium: 4:00 PM

Brazil: 12:00 PM

Canada: 10:00 AM (ET)

Croatia: 4:00 PM

Denmark: 4:00 PM

Egypt: 5:00 PM

France: 4:00 PM

Germany: 4:00 PM

Ghana: 3:00 PM

Greece: 5:00 PM

India: 8:30 PM

Indonesia: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Israel: 5:00 PM

Italy: 4:00 PM

Jamaica: 10:00 AM

Kenya: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Morocco: 4:00 PM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

New Zealand: 4:00 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 4:00 PM

Norway: 4:00 PM

Poland: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM

Serbia: 4:00 PM

Singapore: 11:00 PM

South Africa: 5:00 PM

Spain: 4:00 PM

Sweden: 4:00 PM

Switzerland: 4:00 PM

UAE: 7:00 PM

United States: 10:00 AM (ET)

Liverpool vs Aston Villa: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2

Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 3

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fubo Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go, WOW

Ghana: Sporty TV, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, StarTimes App

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD2

Indonesia: Vidio

International: VillaTV

Ireland: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD

Israel: Sport 2

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Calcio

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, Sporty TV, SuperSport GOtv Football, StarTimes App, DStv Now

Malaysia: sooka, Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport 6 NZ, SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, StarTimes App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Sporty TV

Norway V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Canal+ Sport 2 Poland, Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: 222 Hub Premier 2, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, StarTimes App, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv App, Sporty TV, MáXimo 360

Spain: Movistar+, DAZN, DAZN 1

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United States: Peacock, SiriusXM FC