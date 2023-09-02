Liverpool vs Aston Villa: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023/2024 Premier League in your country

Liverpool will receive Aston Villa this Sunday, September 3 for the Matchday 4 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa online FREE in the US on Fubo]

It’s a match between two teams that had a solid start to the season. Although Aston Villa suffered a 5-1 defeat against Newcastle in their first game, they bounced back in the following Matchdays, securing two wins out of three and accumulating a respectable 6 points out of a possible 9.

On the other hand, Liverpool are one of the undefeated teams in the tournament. With two wins and one draw, they have collected 7 points, positioning them very close to the top of the standings. The “Reds” are determined to contend for the title this season, recognizing that securing a victory in this match is crucial to their aspirations.

Liverpool vs Aston Villa: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 10:00 AM

Australia: 11:00 PM

Bangladesh: 7:00 PM

Belgium: 3:00 PM

Brazil: 10:00 AM

Canada: 9:00 AM

Croatia: 3:00 PM

Denmark: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 4:00 PM

France: 3:00 PM

Germany: 3:00 PM

Ghana: 1:00 PM

Greece: 4:00 PM

India: 6:30 PM

Indonesia: 9:00 PM

Ireland: 2:00 PM

Israel: 4:00 PM

Italy: 3:00 PM

Jamaica: 8:00 AM

Kenya: 4:00 PM

Malaysia: 9:00 PM

Mexico: 7:00 AM

Morocco: 3:00 PM

Netherlands: 3:00 PM

New Zealand: 1:00 AM (September 3)

Nigeria: 2:00 PM

Norway: 3:00 PM

Philippines: 9:00 PM

Poland: 3:00 PM

Portugal: 2:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 4:00 PM

Serbia: 3:00 PM

Singapore: 9:00 PM

South Africa: 3:00 PM

Spain: 3:00 PM

Sweden: 3:00 PM

Switzerland: 3:00 PM

UAE: 5:00 PM

UK: 2:00 PM

United States: 9:00 AM (ET)

Liverpool vs Aston Villa: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sports

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 2, VOOsport World 1

Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO, Star+, ESPN

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: See, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English

France: Channel+ Foot

Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: JioTV, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live

Israel: Sports 1

Italy: Sky Sport Calcio, SKY Go Italy, NOW TV

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia: Astro Supersport, Astro Go, sooka

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 4 NZ

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League, TV3+ Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: 223 Hub Premier 3, 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App

Spain: DAZN, DAZN 2, Movistar+

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1

United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: Fubo (free trial), SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, USA Network.