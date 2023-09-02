Liverpool will receive Aston Villa this Sunday, September 3 for the Matchday 4 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa online FREE in the US on Fubo]
It’s a match between two teams that had a solid start to the season. Although Aston Villa suffered a 5-1 defeat against Newcastle in their first game, they bounced back in the following Matchdays, securing two wins out of three and accumulating a respectable 6 points out of a possible 9.
On the other hand, Liverpool are one of the undefeated teams in the tournament. With two wins and one draw, they have collected 7 points, positioning them very close to the top of the standings. The “Reds” are determined to contend for the title this season, recognizing that securing a victory in this match is crucial to their aspirations.
Liverpool vs Aston Villa: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 10:00 AM
Australia: 11:00 PM
Bangladesh: 7:00 PM
Belgium: 3:00 PM
Brazil: 10:00 AM
Canada: 9:00 AM
Croatia: 3:00 PM
Denmark: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 4:00 PM
France: 3:00 PM
Germany: 3:00 PM
Ghana: 1:00 PM
Greece: 4:00 PM
India: 6:30 PM
Indonesia: 9:00 PM
Ireland: 2:00 PM
Israel: 4:00 PM
Italy: 3:00 PM
Jamaica: 8:00 AM
Kenya: 4:00 PM
Malaysia: 9:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Morocco: 3:00 PM
Netherlands: 3:00 PM
New Zealand: 1:00 AM (September 3)
Nigeria: 2:00 PM
Norway: 3:00 PM
Philippines: 9:00 PM
Poland: 3:00 PM
Portugal: 2:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 4:00 PM
Serbia: 3:00 PM
Singapore: 9:00 PM
South Africa: 3:00 PM
Spain: 3:00 PM
Sweden: 3:00 PM
Switzerland: 3:00 PM
UAE: 5:00 PM
UK: 2:00 PM
United States: 9:00 AM (ET)
Liverpool vs Aston Villa: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sports
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 2, VOOsport World 1
Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO, Star+, ESPN
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: See, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English
France: Channel+ Foot
Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: JioTV, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live
Israel: Sports 1
Italy: Sky Sport Calcio, SKY Go Italy, NOW TV
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malaysia: Astro Supersport, Astro Go, sooka
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 4 NZ
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League, TV3+ Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: 223 Hub Premier 3, 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App
Spain: DAZN, DAZN 2, Movistar+
Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1
United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live
USA: Fubo (free trial), SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, USA Network.