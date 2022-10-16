Liverpool will face Manchester City in a game valid for the Matchday 11 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Sling TV.
It will undoubtedly be one of the most interesting games of the weekend, and the best on Matchday in the Premier League. Manchester City seek to reach the top of the standings, where at the moment only Arsenal are. The difference is only one point, so with the victory and a tie or defeat of the “Gunners”, they would be leaders.
Liverpool did not have the best start to the season. Both in the Premier League and in the UEFA Champions League, their performances were far below expectations (although injuries have also conditioned them). In the UCL they have already managed to improve their statistics, and now they are going to try to improve in the Premier League.
Liverpool vs Manchester City: Kick-Off Time
Liverpool will play against Manchester City for the Matchday 11 of the 2022/2023 Premier League today, October 16 at Anfield in Liverpool, England.
Argentina: 12:30 PM
Australia: 1:30 AM (October 17)
Bangladesh: 9:30 PM
Belgium: 5:30 PM
Brazil: 12:30 PM
Cameroon: 4:30 PM
Canada: 11:30 AM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 9:30 AM
Croatia: 5:30 PM
Denmark: 5:30 PM
Ecuador: 10:30 AM
Egypt: 5:30 PM
France: 5:30 PM
Germany: 5:30 PM
Ghana: 3:30 PM
India: 9:00 PM
Indonesia: 10:30 PM
Iran: 9:00 PM
Ireland: 4:30 PM
Israel: 6:30 PM
Italy: 5:30 PM
Jamaica: 10:30 AM
Japan: 12:30 AM (October 17)
Kenya: 6:30 PM
Malaysia: 11:30 PM
Mexico: 10:30 AM
Morocco: 4:30 PM
Netherlands: 5:30 PM
New Zealand: 3:30 AM (October 17)
Nigeria: 4:30 PM
Norway: 5:30 PM
Poland: 5:30 PM
Portugal: 4:30 PM
Qatar: 6:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 6:30 PM
Senegal: 5:30 PM
Serbia: 5:30 PM
Singapore: 11:30 PM
South Africa: 5:30 PM
South Korea: 12:30 AM (October 17)
Spain: 5:30 PM
Sweden: 5:30 PM
Switzerland: 5:30 PM
Tanzania: 6:30 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 11:30 AM
Tunisia: 5:30 PM
Uganda: 6:30 PM
UAE: 5:30 PM
UK: 4:30 PM
United States: 11:30 AM (ET)
Liverpool vs Manchester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: Play Sports 2, VOOsport World 1, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+, ESPN, GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro
Cameroon: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Costa Rica: Paramount+
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, V Sport Ultra HD, See
Ecuador: ESPN, Star+
Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Canal+ France, Free
Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event, WOW
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
India: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD
Ireland: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Qatar: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: 232 Hub Premier 2, StarHub TV+, 222 Hub Premier 2, 221 Hub Premier 1
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium, V Sport Ultra HD
Switzerland: Canal+ France, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event
Tanzania: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv
Tunisia: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
Uganda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English
United Kingdom: Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD
USA: Sling TV, USA Network, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo