Liverpool will face Manchester City in a game valid for the Matchday 11 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Sling TV.

It will undoubtedly be one of the most interesting games of the weekend, and the best on Matchday in the Premier League. Manchester City seek to reach the top of the standings, where at the moment only Arsenal are. The difference is only one point, so with the victory and a tie or defeat of the “Gunners”, they would be leaders.

Liverpool did not have the best start to the season. Both in the Premier League and in the UEFA Champions League, their performances were far below expectations (although injuries have also conditioned them). In the UCL they have already managed to improve their statistics, and now they are going to try to improve in the Premier League.

Liverpool vs Manchester City: Kick-Off Time

Liverpool will play against Manchester City for the Matchday 11 of the 2022/2023 Premier League today, October 16 at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

Argentina: 12:30 PM

Australia: 1:30 AM (October 17)

Bangladesh: 9:30 PM

Belgium: 5:30 PM

Brazil: 12:30 PM

Cameroon: 4:30 PM

Canada: 11:30 AM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 9:30 AM

Croatia: 5:30 PM

Denmark: 5:30 PM

Ecuador: 10:30 AM

Egypt: 5:30 PM

France: 5:30 PM

Germany: 5:30 PM

Ghana: 3:30 PM

India: 9:00 PM

Indonesia: 10:30 PM

Iran: 9:00 PM

Ireland: 4:30 PM

Israel: 6:30 PM

Italy: 5:30 PM

Jamaica: 10:30 AM

Japan: 12:30 AM (October 17)

Kenya: 6:30 PM

Malaysia: 11:30 PM

Mexico: 10:30 AM

Morocco: 4:30 PM

Netherlands: 5:30 PM

New Zealand: 3:30 AM (October 17)

Nigeria: 4:30 PM

Norway: 5:30 PM

Poland: 5:30 PM

Portugal: 4:30 PM

Qatar: 6:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:30 PM

Senegal: 5:30 PM

Serbia: 5:30 PM

Singapore: 11:30 PM

South Africa: 5:30 PM

South Korea: 12:30 AM (October 17)

Spain: 5:30 PM

Sweden: 5:30 PM

Switzerland: 5:30 PM

Tanzania: 6:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 11:30 AM

Tunisia: 5:30 PM

Uganda: 6:30 PM

UAE: 5:30 PM

UK: 4:30 PM

United States: 11:30 AM (ET)

Liverpool vs Manchester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: Play Sports 2, VOOsport World 1, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+, ESPN, GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro

Cameroon: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: Paramount+

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, V Sport Ultra HD, See

Ecuador: ESPN, Star+

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Canal+ France, Free

Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event, WOW

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

India: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

Ireland: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Qatar: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: 232 Hub Premier 2, StarHub TV+, 222 Hub Premier 2, 221 Hub Premier 1

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium, V Sport Ultra HD

Switzerland: Canal+ France, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event

Tanzania: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv

Tunisia: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Uganda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD

USA: Sling TV, USA Network, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo

