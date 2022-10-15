Manchester United will face Newcastle for Matchday 11 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Manchester United will receive Newcastle in a game valid for the Matchday 11 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Sling TV.

After their defeat in the Manchester Derby, the "Red Devils" managed to recover by winning 3 games in a row: 3-2 against Omonia Nicosia for the Europa League, 2-1 against Everton for the Premier League and then 1-0 another time against Omonia Nicosia. At the moment, with 15 points, they are just 1 behind Chelsea, who are last qualifying for next year's Champions League, and United's goal will be to overtake them.

Newcastle experienced very difficult moments last season, being among the last places and with serious chances of being relegated. However, the arrival of new owners allowed them to overcome and this year put together a more competitive team. The results began to be seen, since now they are fighting to enter the international cups.

Manchester United vs Newcastle: Kick-Off Time

Manchester United will play against Newcastle for the Matchday 11 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Sunday, October 16 at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

Manchester United vs Newcastle: TV Channel and Live Streaming

