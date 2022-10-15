Manchester United will receive Newcastle in a game valid for the Matchday 11 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Sling TV.
After their defeat in the Manchester Derby, the "Red Devils" managed to recover by winning 3 games in a row: 3-2 against Omonia Nicosia for the Europa League, 2-1 against Everton for the Premier League and then 1-0 another time against Omonia Nicosia. At the moment, with 15 points, they are just 1 behind Chelsea, who are last qualifying for next year's Champions League, and United's goal will be to overtake them.
Newcastle experienced very difficult moments last season, being among the last places and with serious chances of being relegated. However, the arrival of new owners allowed them to overcome and this year put together a more competitive team. The results began to be seen, since now they are fighting to enter the international cups.
Manchester United vs Newcastle: Kick-Off Time
Manchester United will play against Newcastle for the Matchday 11 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Sunday, October 16 at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.
Argentina: 10 AM
Australia: 11 PM
Bangladesh: 8 PM
Belgium: 3 PM
Brazil: 10 AM
Cameroon: 2 PM
Canada: 9 AM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 8 AM
Croatia: 3 PM
Denmark: 3 PM
Ecuador: 8 AM
Egypt: 3 PM
France: 3 PM
Germany: 3 PM
Ghana: 1 PM
India: 6:30 PM
Indonesia: 8 PM
Iran: 4:30 PM
Ireland: 2 PM
Israel: 4 PM
Italy: 3 PM
Jamaica: 8 AM
Japan: 10 PM
Kenya: 4 PM
Malaysia: 9 PM
Mexico: 8 AM
Morocco: 2 PM
Netherlands: 3 PM
New Zealand: 1 AM (October 16)
Nigeria: 2 PM
Norway: 3 PM
Poland: 3 PM
Portugal: 2 PM
Qatar: 4 PM
Saudi Arabia: 4 PM
Senegal: 1 PM
Serbia: 3 PM
Singapore: 9 PM
South Africa: 3 PM
South Korea: 10 PM
Spain: 3 PM
Sweden: 3 PM
Switzerland: 3 PM
Tanzania: 4 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 9 AM
Tunisia: 1 PM
Uganda: 4 PM
UAE: 3 PM
UK: 2 PM
United States: 9 AM (ET)
Manchester United vs Newcastle: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: OptusSport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 2
Brazil: Star+
Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Costa Rica: Paramount+
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: See, Viaplay Denmark
Ecuador: Star+
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD
France: MULTISPORTS 4
Germany: Sky Sport 5/HD, WOW, Sky Go
Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
India: Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Iran: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English
Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
Israel: Sports 2
Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italy, Sky Sport One
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
South Korea: SPOTTV ON
Malaysia: astro-go
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Norway: TV3+ Norway, V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Qatar: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Senegal: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League
Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1
Sweden: C More Sweden, V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now
Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv
Tunisia: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
USA: Sling TV, Telemundo, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network