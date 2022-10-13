Manchester United and Newcastle will clash off at Old Trafford in the 10th round of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US and Canada.

Manchester United vs Newcastle: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch or live stream Matchday 10 of Premier League 2022-23

Manchester United and Newcastle will face each other at Old Trafford in Manchester on Matchday 10 of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this English Premier League soccer match in the US and Canada. You can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and on fuboTV Canada for Canada

This will be their 55th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Manchester United have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 31 games so far; Newcastle City have celebrated a victory seven times to this day, and the remaining 15 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on December 27, 2022, when the game ended in a 1-1 draw in Newcastle in the previous campaign. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

Manchester United vs Newcastle: Date

The 2022-23 Premier League Round 10 game between Manchester United and Newcastle will be played on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Manchester United vs Newcastle: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

MT: 7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch Manchester United vs Newcastle in Premier League 2022-23

The English match to be played between Manchester United and Newcastle in the 10th round of the Premier League 2022/23 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and on fuboTV Canada in Canada. Other options for the US include Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, SiriusXM FC, USA Network.