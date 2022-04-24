Liverpool and Villarreal will clash off at Anfield Stadium in the first leg of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Semi-Finals. Find out here when the derby game will be played and how to watch it in the US and Canada.

Liverpool will host Villarreal at Anfield in Liverpool in the second leg of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Semi-Finals. Here you will find when and how to watch this UCL Knockout phase soccer match in the US. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial). If you are in Canada, tune in to DAZN.

Third time's the charm for these two? For the time being, there are no clear-cut favorites between Liverpool and Villareal when it comes to head-to-head encounters, as both Liverpool and Villareal both have one win each in their previous two meetings. There have been no ties in any of the games.

Their most recent game was played on May 5, 2016, and it ended in a convincing 3-0 win for the Reds in the 2015/16 Europa League Semifinals First Leg. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again in the Semis of the 2021-2022 edition of the UCL.

Liverpool vs Villarreal: Date

The 021-22 UEFA Champions League Semi-Finals Leg 1 game between Liverpool and Villarreal will be played on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool.

Liverpool vs Villarreal: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch Liverpool vs Villarreal in Premier League 2021-22

The game to be played between Liverpool and Villarreal in the first leg of the 2021/22 Champions League Semi-Finals, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) and Paramount + (free trial). Other options include Paramount+, TUDN App, TUDNxtra, TUDN USA, Univision, Univision NOW, CBS, TUDN.com. In addition, DAZN will show the match live in Canada.