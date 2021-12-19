The PSG of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, absolute leader of Ligue 1, will visit Lorient almost last in the standings and very much in need of obtaining points to save the category, in a match valid for matchday 19 of Ligue 1. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch this Ligue 1 game in the US.

Paris Saint-Germain is the leader of Ligue 1. The team full of world stars such as Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar (although now injured) clearly dominates the French league and although several are missing by the end of the competition It's hard to imagine another team winning the Ligue 1 title.

On the Lorient side, a very poor campaign. Just three wins in 18 games, which added to six draws (and 9 losses) make 15 points in total. Only Saint Etienne, with 12 points, has been worse than the original team of the city of the same name. If Ligue 1 ended at this moment, they would be relegated to the second division so it is urgent to get points, although it is clear that against PSG it will not be easy.

Lorient vs PSG: Date

It will be a duel of opposites: the best in Ligue 1 against one of the worst. Of course, very different objectives for each one of them: on the PSG side to continue at the top of the table of positions, in the case of Lorient to leave the relegation zone. This game will take place on Wednesday, December 22 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Lorient vs PSG: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Lorient vs PSG

The match to be played between the best teams in France (and one of the best on the European continent), PSG and Lorient who seek to get out of the bottom of the table of positions will be broadcast on Fubo TV (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Fanatiz.

