PSG, the absolute dominator of this season, visits Lorient, a team in need of points, for matchday 19 of Ligue 1. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or stream live online for free in the United States.

PSG will visit Lorient(in need of points) this Wednesday, December 22 from 3:00 PM (ET), seeking to remain the comfortable leader in this 2021/22 season. Here you will find all the information about the storylines, predictions and odds of this Ligue 1 game. In the United States, it will be broadcast on Fubo TV (free trial).

The Paris Saint-Germain of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar (albeit now injured) are the comfortable dominator of Ligue 1 this 2021/22 season. They have a 13-point difference to their immediate pursuer, Marseille (although with one more game than this), and of course they intend to continue conserving (and why not expanding) that difference.

On the local side, with 15 points in 18 games played (product of 3 victories, 6 draws and 9 defeats) it is penultimate in the standings, so for now it would be relegated to the second division. That is why it is imperative to get points and get out of this bad moment (they have 7 losses in a row, the last of them 4-1 against Metz).

Lorient vs PSG: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: The Stade du Moustoir, Lorient, France

Live Stream: Fubo TV

Lorient vs PSG: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Lorient vs PSG: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Lorient and Paris Saint-Germain will face this Wednesday, December 22 at 3:00 PM (ET) at the Stade du Moustoir for matchday 19 of this 2021/22 Ligue 1 season, and it will be the 35th time they do so in the history. For now, PSG is the one who has dominated the statistics between the two with 20 wins against Lorient's 9, and 5 draws.

Very different objectives for each one of them: on the visitors' side, get the 3 points to comfortably stay at the top of the standings. On the part of the locals, try to get out of the bottom to escape to the positions of direct relegation and leave behind this very bad moment in which they have been losing for 7 consecutive games.

How to Watch or Stream Live Free Lorient vs PSG in the US

The match to be played between the best team in France (and who wants to continue as a leader), PSG and Lorient who seek to get out of the bottom of the table of positions will be broadcast on Fubo TV (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Fanatiz.

Lorient vs PSG: Predictions and Odds

The bookmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: the PSG are unsurprisingly (and by wide difference) the favorites with -275 odds, while Lorient have +750. A tie would finish in a +425 payout.

DraftKings Lorient +750 Tie +425 PSG -275

*Odds vis DraftKings