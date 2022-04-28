Los Angeles FC and Minnesota United will play at Banc of California Stadium for Week 9 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the US and Canada.

Los Angeles FC are doing a great campaign are in first place in the Western Conference standings with 19 points. The team led by Steve Cherundolo has not lost in four games, and in its last match defeated FC Cincinnati 2-1.

On the flip side, Minnesota United won its last three games, and are fifth in the standings with 14 points. Adrian Heath´s men will play again after beating Chicago Fire 3-0.

Los Angeles FC vs Minnesota United: Date

Los Angeles FC and Minnesota United will face each other at Banc of California Stadium on Sunday, May 1, for Week 9 of the 2022 MLS regular season.

Los Angeles FC vs Minnesota United: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV channels in the US to watch Los Angeles FC vs Minnesota United

The game to be played between Los Angeles FC and Minnesota United at Banc of California Stadium for Week 9 of the 2022 MLS regular season will be broadcast in the US on ESPNLA 710 AM, SKOR North, FOX Deportes, Fox Sports 1, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com.