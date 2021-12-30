Barcelona will visit Mallorca at the Son Moix Stadium in a match for the 19th round of the 2021-2022 La Liga season. Here you will find when, where, at what time and how to watch this Spanish league game in the US.

Mallorca vs Barcelona: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch 2021-2022 La Liga

Barcelona will try to continue with their recovery after a poor start of the season when they visit a struggling Mallorca side at the Son Moix Stadium for the Matchday 19 of the 2021-2022 La Liga season. Check out all the detailed information about this Spanish League game including the date, time and TV Channel in the US.

The Cules, coached by Xavi Hernandez, come from a 1-1 draw with title contenders Sevilla, while Mallorca suffered another disappointing defeat (1-4) to Granada in their last La Liga game.

Although Barcelona are far from reaching their best form, they will have a great opportunity against Mallorca to return to victory and keep climbing positions in the Spanish league standings. Barca are have 28 points after 18 games, while Mallorca have 20.

Mallorca vs Barcelona: Date

The match between Mallorca and Barcelona for the 19th round of the La Liga 2021-2022 season will be played on Sunday, January 2, at the Son Moix Stadium. Last time they met, Barcelona clinched a 4-0 victory with goals scored by Arturo Vidal, Martin Braithwaite, Jordi Alba and Lionel Messi.

Mallorca vs Barcelona: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Mallorca vs Barcelona

The Mallorca vs Barcelona game to be played on Sunday, January 2, at the Son Moix stadium for the 19th round of the 2021-2022 La Liga season will be broadcast in the US by ESPN+.