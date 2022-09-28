Barcelona will return to the football activity against Mallorca at the Estadi de Son Moix for a Matchday 7 of the 2022-23 La Liga season. Check out when, where, and how to watch or live stream this match in the US.

Mallorca vs Barcelona: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream 2022-2023 La Liga in the US

Barcelona will visit the Estadi de Son Moix to play against Mallorca for the Matchday 7 of the 2022-2023 La Liga season. As the international break is over, both teams will continue their journey towards their respective goals.

For Barcelona, winning is the only way to go. That's why the team managed by Xavi Hernandez has to find a way to play without some of their key players in the roster, who come back injured from their international games. For example, Ronald Araujo, Frenkie De Jong, and Jules Kounde.

On the other side, Mallorca have to keep going to avoid relegation since the beginning of the season. As the team managed by Javier Aguirre had a good start with 2 wins, 2 draws, and 2 losses in their first La Liga matchups.

Mallorca vs Barcelona: Date

Mallorca will play against Barcelona at the Estadi de Son Moix in the city Mallorca on Saturday, October 1, 2022 for a Matchday 7 of the 2022-2023 La Liga. This matchup sets up the return to the club activity for the Spaniard teams after the international break.

Mallorca vs Barcelona: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch or live stream Mallorca vs Barcelona in the US

The Matchday 7 game of the 2022-2023 La Liga between Mallorca and Barcelona to be played on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 3:00 PM (ET) will be available to watch exclusively on ESPN+ in the United States. At this time, none other TV Channel or live stream will broadcast the Spaniard game.