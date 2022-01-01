Mallorca will face Barcelona this Sunday, January 2 at 3:00 PM (ET) at the Visit Mallorca Stadium, in Palma de Mallorca. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch this game live in the United States.

Barcelona is having a very bad season and they are looking to recover little by little, and in order to do so they will have to beat Mallorca, which is fighting to remain in the first division of soccer in Spain. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this 2021-2022 La Liga game live in the US.

Barcelona are having a really bad 2021/2022 season: firstly, they finished third in the UEFA Champions League group stage, which means they will have to play the Europa League after 18 years. In second place, with 28 points in 18 games played, if La Liga ended today, they would not even qualify for the next UEL. The "Culés" then seek to obtain victory in order to aspire to qualify for international tournaments.

On the side of Mallorca, their goal this season is to remain in the first division of soccer in Spain. They currently have 20 points in 18 matches played, which gives them a small margin compared to the last team that would be entering the relegation zone to the second division (Getafe with 15 points). Likewise, they should not rely on that margin and try to get all possible points.

Mallorca vs Barcelona: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 2, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Visit Mallorca Stadium, Palma de Mallorca, Balearic Islands, Spain

Mallorca vs Barcelona: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Mallorca vs Barcelona: Storylines and Head-to-Head

As can be expected taking into account the trajectory of both teams, Barcelona clearly dominate the history of matches between them. In total the two rivals have played 65 times with 37 victories for the “Cules”, 16 for Mallorca and 12 draws. The match they will play this Sunday, January 2, will be the 66th.

Two teams will face each other that need to win, although for very different reasons: one of them (Barcelona) to be able to enter the qualification zone for an international competition, while the other (Mallorca) to be able to get as far away as possible from the last places of the standings and to be able to remain in the first division.

How to Watch or Stream Live Free Mallorca vs Barcelona in the US

This game between Barcelona, who try to enter the qualification area for the next international tournaments, and Mallorca that seek to get away from the relegation zone to the second division for this macthday 19 of the 2021/2022 La Liga season, will be broadcast to the United States on ESPN +.

Mallorca vs Barcelona: Predictions and Odds

The bookmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Barcelona are unsurprisingly the favorites with +125 odds, while Mallorca have +250. A tie would finish in a +225 payout.

DraftKings Mallorca +250 Tie +225 Barcelona +125

*Odds via DraftKings