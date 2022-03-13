Real Madrid will visit Mallorca this Monday, March 14 for the Matchday 28 of the 2021/2022 La Liga season. Find out here the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch this game live in the United States.

Mallorca and Real Madrid will face each other this Monday, March 14 at 4:00 PM (ET) at the Visit Mallorca Stadium in a game valid for Matchday 28. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this 2021-2022 La Liga game live in the United States.

After a great victory in the middle of the week against a difficult rival like Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid are inspired. At the moment they are the current leaders of La Liga and of course they don't want to give other teams the chance to approach them. And they have a chance to get all 3 points against one of the weaker teams this season.

In the case of the locals, they are only two points above Cadiz (who, fortunately for Mallorca, this Matchday lost their game against Atletico Madrid), the last team that would be relegated to the second division. That means that the "Bermellones" need to get points as soon as possible to get away from the relegation zone.

Mallorca vs Real Madrid: Match Information

Date: Monday, March 14, 2022

Time: 4:00 PM (ET)

Location: Visit Mallorca Stadium, Balearic Islands, Spain

Mallorca vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

Mallorca vs Real Madrid: Storylines and Head-to-Head

As could be expected, Real Madrid are the big dominators of the statistics, since in a total of 67 games they have won 40, while Mallorca did it 15 times and there were also 12 draws. The last game between the two for La Liga was on September 22, 2021 and on that occasion it was a 6-1 victory for the "Merengues".

How to Watch or Stream Live Free Mallorca vs Real Madrid in the US

The game between Mallorca and Real Madrid to be played this Monday, March 14 at 4:00 PM (ET) for the Matchday 28 of the 2021/2022 La Liga season, will be broadcast to the United States on ESPN +.

Mallorca vs Real Madrid: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: unsurprisingly Real Madrid are the favorites with 1.53 odds, while Mallorca have 6.25. A tie would finish in a 4.20 payout.

