Malmö and Chelsea clash at Eleda Stadion for Matchday 4 of Group H of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Malmö and Chelsea will face each other at the Eleda Stadion in Malmö in Matchday 4 of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League Group Stage today, November 2, 2021, at 12:45 PM (ET). Here you will find when and how to watch this thrilling Group H Matchday 4 game in the US.

This will be their fourth overall meeting. No surprises here as Malmö are yet to claim a triumph in head-to-head clashes, with Chelsea emerging victorious in all three of their previous duels, and no matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on October 20, 2021, when the Blues cruised past the Swedish side at home at Stamford Bridge in London in their first Group H encounter. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time this year in the UEFA Champions League 2021-2022 campaign.

Malmö vs Chelsea: Date

The 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Group H Matchday 4 game between Malmö and Chelsea will be played on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at Eleda Stadion in Malmö.

Malmö vs Chelsea: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:45 PM

CT: 11:45 AM

MT: 10:45 AM

PT: 9:45 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Malmö vs Chelsea for 2021/22 UEFA Champions League

The game to be played between Malmö and Chelsea on the fourth matchday of the UEFA Champions League Group H will be broadcast on TUDNxtra, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision NOW, Paramount+, UniMás, TUDN.com in the United States.