Man United knocked out from Carabao Cup by Grimsby Town: How much is the market value difference between them?

The magic of the domestic cups was at full display on Wednesday, when fourth-tier side Grimsby Town knocked out none other than Manchester United in the second round of the 2025-26 Carabao Cup.

Not only are these clubs separated by three divisions in English soccer, but there’s also a huge gap between their budgets. According to Transfermarkt, Grimsby Town’s squad has a €3.60 million market value, whereas Manchester United’s roster is reportedly worth €887.20m.

Based on this information, the market value difference between Manchester United and Grimsby Town is unsurprisingly significant: the Red Devils’ squad is worth €883.60 million more than that of Grimsby Town.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Grimsby Town shock Manchester United in dramatic game

That didn’t seem to be the case on the field, though. The fourth-tier side strengthened itself at home, leading 2-0 for much of the game until United hit back just in time to force penalties.

Grimsby Town celebrate vs Manchester United.

Advertisement

However, the visitors’ efforts weren’t enough to flip the script. In the end, Grimsby Town prevailed, sending social media into a frenzy as fans flooded the internet with hilarious memes about Manchester United’s early Carabao Cup exit.

Advertisement

see also Former Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag reveals truth about his relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo

Expensive Manchester United players leave a lot to be desired

Andre Onana was among the biggest targets of criticism, since he only made one save during the penalty shootout. The goalkeeper, under heavy scrutiny since his €50.20m move to Manchester in 2023 due to lackluster performances, reflects the financial difference between these teams.

Advertisement

While Onana is reportedly worth 25 million euros, Grimsby Town’s Christy Pym reportedly has a market value of just 350,000 euros, as Transfermarkt reports. Matheus Cunha, who joined United this summer for a reported €74.20m fee from Wolves, was another star who let the Red Devils down, failing to score his spot-kick in a forgettable night for one of England’s most storied clubs.