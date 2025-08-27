Best memes from Man United’s Carabao Cup exit vs Grimsby Town on penalties

Manchester United’s struggles continue, and this time the Red Devils suffered one of their most shocking defeats in recent memory. Ruben Amorim’s side was knocked out of the Carabao Cup on penalties by EFL League Two’s Grimsby Town.

The upset began with Grimsby racing out to a surprising 2–0 lead. United clawed their way back into the match thanks to goals from Bryan Mbeumo in the 75th minute and Harry Maguire in the 89th, forcing the game into a dramatic penalty shootout.

But from the spot, fortune favored Grimsby. After an epic shootout that stretched to 12–11, the League Two side sealed the win when Mbeumo’s decisive penalty crashed off the crossbar. Social media erupted with memes and reactions to one of the most embarrassing nights in Manchester United’s recent history.

Best memes and reactions

