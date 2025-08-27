Trending topics:
soccer

Best memes from Man United’s Carabao Cup exit vs Grimsby Town on penalties

Manchester United suffered a shocking Carabao Cup exit, falling to Grimsby Town in a nail-biting penalty shootout. Here’s a roundup of the funniest memes and reactions from the match.

By Gianni Taina

Bryan Mbeumo of Manchester United reacts during the Carabao Cup Second Round match against Grimsby Town.
© George Wood/Getty ImagesBryan Mbeumo of Manchester United reacts during the Carabao Cup Second Round match against Grimsby Town.

Manchester Uniteds struggles continue, and this time the Red Devils suffered one of their most shocking defeats in recent memory. Ruben Amorim’s side was knocked out of the Carabao Cup on penalties by EFL League Two’s Grimsby Town.

The upset began with Grimsby racing out to a surprising 2–0 lead. United clawed their way back into the match thanks to goals from Bryan Mbeumo in the 75th minute and Harry Maguire in the 89th, forcing the game into a dramatic penalty shootout.

But from the spot, fortune favored Grimsby. After an epic shootout that stretched to 12–11, the League Two side sealed the win when Mbeumo’s decisive penalty crashed off the crossbar. Social media erupted with memes and reactions to one of the most embarrassing nights in Manchester United’s recent history.

Advertisement

Best memes and reactions

Tweet placeholder
Tweet placeholder
Advertisement
Tweet placeholder
Tweet placeholder
Advertisement
Tweet placeholder
Tweet placeholder
Advertisement
Tweet placeholder
Tweet placeholder
Advertisement
gianni taina
Gianni Taina
ALSO READ
Man United knocked out from Carabao Cup by Grimsby Town: How much is the market value difference between them?
Soccer

Man United knocked out from Carabao Cup by Grimsby Town: How much is the market value difference between them?

What happens if Manchester United win, tie or lose vs Grimsby Town in Carabao Cup today?
Soccer

What happens if Manchester United win, tie or lose vs Grimsby Town in Carabao Cup today?

Where to watch Grimsby Town vs Manchester United live in the USA: 2025/2026 Carabao Cup
Soccer

Where to watch Grimsby Town vs Manchester United live in the USA: 2025/2026 Carabao Cup

Lionel Messi could lose important teammate as Inter Miami star teases retirement
Soccer

Lionel Messi could lose important teammate as Inter Miami star teases retirement

Better Collective Logo