Manchester City was the better side against the Atletico Madrid and took the advantage in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals fixture. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions.

Manchester City defeated 1-0 Atletico Madrid at the Etihad Stadium for the first leg of the Champions League 2021-22 quarter-finals. Kevin De Bruyne was the only scorer in a game without many chances for both teams.

In the preview of the match, Pep Guardiola and Diego Simeone addressed the differences between their styles. While Guardiola said that he didn’t believe that one style was better than the other, his team proved to be more efficient on Tuesday night.

There weren’t many surprises with the approach of both teams. The Spanish side chose to defend themselves with almost all their players close to Oblak, while City had the possession of the ball and was the one who tried the most to generate chances. At the end, their consistency paid off and they have the advantage for the second game.

Atletico parked the bus against City: Funniest memes and reactions

Fans weren't totally happy with Atletico Madrid's tactic. The match didn't have much spectacle, with the visitors being all so close to their goalkeeper. That, of course, until Kevin De Bruyne broke the deadlock. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions.







