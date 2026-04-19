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Where to watch Manchester City vs Arsenal live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Manchester City will face Arsenal in a Matchday 33 showdown of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. Here’s all the key information you need, including kickoff times and how to watch via TV and streaming.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City
© Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesErling Haaland of Manchester City

Manchester City will receive Arsenal in a Matchday 33 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Manchester City vs Arsenal online in the US on DirecTV Stream]

The Manchester City-Arsenal clash could prove decisive in the Premier League title race. City arrive with momentum after a 3-0 win over Chelsea and can move within one point of the top spot with a game in hand.

On the other side will be the current Premier League leaders, Arsenal, who look to rebound from a shocking loss to AFC Bournemouth knowing another stumble could cost them first place—making this a must-watch showdown.

When will the Manchester City vs Arsenal match be played?

Manchester City play against Arsenal this Sunday, April 19, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 33. Kickoff is set for 11:30 AM (ET).

Viktor Gyoekeres of Arsenal – Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Viktor Gyoekeres of Arsenal – Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Manchester City vs Arsenal: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:30 AM
CT: 10:30 AM
MT: 9:30 AM
PT: 8:30 AM

How to watch Manchester City vs Arsenal in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Manchester City and Arsenal in the USA on DirecTV Stream. Other options: Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, NBC and Telemundo.

Leonardo Herrera
Leonardo Herrera
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