Manchester City will face Atletico Madrid this Tuesday at the City of Manchester Stadium for the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Here you can find out the predicted lineups of both teams for this game. It will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial), and on DAZN in Canada.

After a great series against the other team from Manchester that allowed them to advance to these quarter-finals, Atletico de Madrid are ready to continue their way to the final. Their numbers in La Liga, as well as their level of play, have improved a lot in recent weeks, which allows the illusion of the "Colchoneros" fans.

In the case of Manchester City, they are one of the candidates to win this UEFA Champions League due to their high level of play, much better than their neighbors United. Undoubtedly, Atletico will have a lot more work to do against the team led by Pep Guardiola, the current leaders of the Premier League, than the one they had against the other Manchester team.

Manchester City probable lineup

Kyle Walker is still serving a penalty that will not let him play this game. With Ruben Dias injured, John Stones could be one of those who enters. Cole Palmer (ankle) is another injury that worries Guardiola, so Mahrez or Silva could replace him

Manchester City probable starting XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Laporte, Stones, Zinchenko; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling

Atletico Madrid probable lineup

Yannick Carrasco, like Walker, must miss one final game after a lengthy suspension. Gimenez came out and had some discomfort, so it is doubtful, so Felipe would take his place.

Luis Suarez converted two goals against Alaves and could be a good option in attack, although Joao Felix and Antoine Griezmann will most likely be the strikers.

Atletico Madrid probable starting XI: Oblak; Savic, Felipe, Reinildo; Llorente, De Paul, Kondogbia, Koke, Lodi; Griezmann, Felix