Manchester City and Atletico Madrid meet in the Quarter-finals of the 2022 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Etihad Stadium in Manchester. Interesting game to see if the visitors can withstand such a brutal attack from the home team. Here is all the detailed information about this Champions League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Manchester City are in good shape to win in the quarterfinals and advance to the next phase of the tournament. But the game against Atletico Madrid is usually heavy because the Spanish team usually defends until the last minute of the game.

It is unlikely that Atletico Madrid will try to win this game on the road, they should draw 0-0 or 1-1 and wait for the home team to get tired of attacking until the game gets boring and ends with nothing to highlight.

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid: Date

Manchester City and Atletico Madrid play for the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Quarter-finals on Tuesday, April 5 at Etihad Stadium in Manchester. Simeone's boring game reaches an important stage of the tournament again, but now they are facing one of the most lethal teams in Europe.

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid: Time by state in the US

TV Channel in the US to watch Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid at the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Quarter-finals

