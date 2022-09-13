Manchester City play against Borussia Dortmund at the Group G of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund meet in a game for the Group G of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on September 14, 2022 at 3:00 PM (ET). The home team has an almost easy game up front, but the visitors are one of the group favorites. Here is all the detailed information about this Champions League potential lineups.

Manchester City won their first game of the group stage in Spain against underdog Sevilla 4-0. The Citizens scored an early goal at the 20th minute but the Spanish side knew how to stop Haaland after that goal until the end of the first half.

Borussia Dortmund also won their first game but with one less goal, they scored three goals against Copenhagen and Manchester City defense did not allow a goal during that game.

Manchester City probable lineup

Manchester City have one of the best forwards in England and probably in all of Europe, but if they rely solely on what he can do things could go wrong when Haaland gets injured.

During the first group stage game it was clear how Haaland got multiple passes from his teammates as if he was the only option to score goals. Haaland scored two goals (20th and 67th minute) of the four that Manchester City scored against Sevilla.

This is the likely Manchester City’s lineup for this game: Ederson Santana de Moraes; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji, Sergio Gomez; Bernardo Silva, Rodri Hernandez Cascante, Kevin De Bruyne; Phil Foden, Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish

Borussia Dortmund probable lineup

Borussia Dortmund were lethal at home, they usually won their home games in the UEFA Champions League, but their rivals were a small team that didn't have the power to score against a big team like Borussia.

This game against Manchester City will be a litmus test for them, but apparently Borussia Dortmund defense is playing at their best level since in the German League they have allowed only seven goals.

This is the likely Borussia Dortmund’s lineup for this game: Alexander Meyer; Thomas Meunier, Niklas Sule, Nico Schlotterbeck, Raphael Guerreiro; Salih Ozcan, Jude Bellingham; Julian Brandt, Marco Reus, Giovanni Reyna; Anthony Modeste