Manchester City are set to face Chelsea in a highly anticipated 2024 international friendly. Get all the key details, including dates, kickoff times, and streaming options in your country.

Manchester City and Chelsea are set to square off in a highly anticipated 2024 international friendly, promising fans an unmissable showdown. We’ve got all the details on how you can catch every moment, whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming live in your country.

[Watch Manchester City vs Chelsea live for free in the USA on Fubo]

As the summer of 2024 heats up, fans are in for a thrilling showdown between two of the Premier League‘s most active clubs: Manchester City and Chelsea. This clash holds immense intrigue, pitting two “Big Six” rivals against each other with vastly different goals for the upcoming 2024/2025 season, reflecting their contrasting fortunes from last year.

Manchester City, fresh off a dominant campaign that saw them clinch the Premier League title, are hungry for more silverware and aim to assert their dominance further. On the other hand, Chelsea are coming off a disappointing season and is determined to reclaim their competitive edge, eyeing a resurgence that will see them challenge at the top once again.

Manchester City vs Chelsea: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 6:30 PM

Australia: 7:30 AM (August 4)

Bangladesh: 3:30 AM (August 4)

Canada: 5:30 PM

France: 11:30 PM

Germany: 11:30 PM

India: 3:00 AM (August 4)

Indonesia: 5:30 AM (August 4)

Ireland: 10:30 PM

Italy: 11:30 PM

Malaysia: 5:30 AM (August 4)

Mexico: 3:30 PM

Netherlands: 11:30 PM

Nigeria: 10:30 PM

Portugal: 10:30 PM

South Africa: 11:30 PM

Spain: 11:30 PM

UAE: 1:30 AM (August 4)

UK: 10:30 PM

USA: 5:30 PM (ET)

Chelsea FC forward Raheem Sterling – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Manchester City vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: CITY+, Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: CITY+, Paramount+

Canada: CITY+

France: CITY+

Germany: CITY+

India: CITY+

Indonesia: CITY+

International: chelsea.com, Bet365

Ireland: CITY+

Italy: CITY+

Malaysia: CITY+

Mexico: CITY+, Disney+ Mexico, ESPN Mexico

Netherlands: CITY+

Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now Startimes World Football, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, CITY+, Sport TV2

South Africa: StarTimes App, CITY+, DStv App, Startimes World Football, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: CITY+

United Arab Emirates: CITY+, STC TV, Abu Dhabi, Sports 1, Sharjah Sports

UK: CITY+

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, CITY+, ESPN