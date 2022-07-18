Manchester City will face Club America this Wednesday, July 20 in club friendly game. Here, you can take a look at the probable lineups of both teams for this very interesting game.

The last champions of the Premier League, Manchester City will play a new warm-up friendly for the 2022/2023 season in this summer 2022 against one of the most important teams in Mexico, Club America, and here you can find out the probable lineups of both teams for this interesting friendly game.It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV.

Manchester City want to start preparing for what will be next season in which they will have as their main objective obtaining the UEFA Champions League, a championship that, despite having been close on more than one occasion, they have not been able to win. The "Citizens" for this season have brought very important players and hope with them to finally get the UCL, for which it will be important to have a good preseason.

Club America will play against an English rival for the third time in their history, the last being the game played a few days ago against Chelsea, in which they had a good performance, despite a 2-1 loss. Playing against rivals of this hierarchy can undoubtedly be an indicator of what level the team is at and it will be an interesting test for the Mexicans.

Manchester City Probable lineup

Phil Foden, John Stones and Gundogan will be with Manchester City's Under-23s in Europe, so they will not be part of the squad. However, Guardiola will be able to count on his new stars, Haaland and Julian Alavarez. Also, youngsters Liam Delap and Cole Palmer could get a few minutes.

Manchester City possible starting XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo; Phillips, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Haaland, Bernardo.

Club America Probable lineup

America would once again put on the field the same players who lost to Chelsea 2-1 a few days ago. Jonathan dos Santos would enter the midfield to bring his experience.

Club America possible starting XI: Ochoa; Sanchez, Valdez, Caceres, Reyes; Aquino, Dos Santos; Damm, Fidalgo, Layun; Martin.

