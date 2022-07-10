The big day is coming up for Haaland to see if his talent will really work in England or not. For now Man City fans are excited about his first game but it is unlikely that he will play in the first game of the season.

When will Haaland play for Manchester City for the first time?

Erling Braut Haaland first showed his talent playing for RB Salzburg during the Champions League and soon after he joined Borussia Dortmund from 2020 to 2022 where he scored 62 goals in 67 games.

Manchester City are relying on Haaland to be the perfect striker for the upcoming season especially after the team let go of Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling, two players who were key for Guardiola.

But playing in Germany for Borussia Dortmund is a very different thing from playing in England since in Germany there are only two big teams, Dortmund and Bayern Munich, otherwise the other teams are considered small next to those two.

The 2022-2023 Premier League starts on Friday August 5, just under a month away, but Manchester City play their first game on August 7 against West Ham. Haaland is unlikely to play during the first game of the season, his debut is expected to be on August 13 against Bournemouth at home.

The Manchester City top scorer last season was Riyad Mahrez with 24 goals overall and during the Premier League season Kevin De Bruyne was the player on the Man City roster who scored the most goals with 15.