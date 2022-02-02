Manchester City and Fulham will clash off at Stamford Bridge in the 2021-22 FA Cup Fourth Round. Find out here when, where, and at what time the game will be played, and how to watch it live in the US.

Manchester City vs Fulham: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for 2021-22 FA Cup Fourth Round

Manchester City will host Fulham at Etihad Stadium in Manchester in the Fourth Round of the 2021-22 FA Cup. Here you will find out when and how to watch this exciting Football Association Challenge Cup match in the US.

This will be their fourth FA Cup meeting. There are no surprises here as Manchester City are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on two occasions so far; Fulham are yet to grab a triumph to this day, and the remaining match has ended in a draw.

Their most recent FA Cup game was played on January 26, 2020, when the Citizens cruised past the Whites at home in the 2019-20 Fourth Round. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in this competition since then, this time in the Fourth Round of the 2021/2022 FA Cup.

Manchester City vs Fulham: Date

The 2021-22 FA Cup Fourth Round game between Manchester City and Fulham will be played on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Manchester City vs Fulham: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Manchester City vs Fulham in FA Cup 2021-22

The game to be played between Manchester City and Fulham in the Fourth Round of the 2021-22 FA Cup, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.