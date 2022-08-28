Manchester City will face Nottingham Forest for the Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

Manchester City will receive Nottingham Forest for the Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream in the United States. You can watch it through Peacock in the US.

The hosts are second only 2 points behind Arsenal, the current leaders who started with four wins in this tournament. However, the “Citizens” have obtained 10 points, winning 3 and drawing 1. Their last game was the 4-2 victory against Crystal Palace, with 3 goals from Haaland. Of course they want to continue with this performance.

The return to the Premier League of the historic Nottingham Forest has been complicated. At the moment they have been able to obtain 4 points out of a possible 12 (1 win, 1 draw and 2 losses). This team really needs to get more points, taking into account that the main objective is to maintain the category. Likewise, as visitors to Manchester City, a draw will not be a bad result.

Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest: Date

This 2022/2023 Premier League Matchday 5 game between Manchester City and Nottingham Forest that will take place at the City of Manchester Stadium in Manchester, England will be played on Wednesday, 31 August at 2:30 PM (ET).

Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest

Manchester City will play against Nottingham Forest will play this 2022/2023 Premier League Matchday 5 game this Wednesday, August 31 at 2:30 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on: Peacock.

