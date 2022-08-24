Cristiano Ronaldo's latest actions have not been well received by people close to Manchester United. Now, a club's legend talked about the forward's behaviour and revealed he wants the Portuguese out of the team ASAP.

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United has not been what everyone thought it would be. After having a bad season at Old Trafford, the Portuguese striker asked for a transfer to the club's board. Now, a Red Devils legend criticized his behaviour and wants the forward to leave the team as soon as possible.

The 2022 summer transfer window is about to close and Cristiano Ronaldo's future is still uncertain. The Portuguese has been linked to lots of teams, but he has not been able to close a deal with none of them. But also in Manchester United they seem to no longer be comfortable with him in the squad and even the players are mad at him for what he has done this year.

His attitude is not only damaging his performance, but also his personal life. Recently, an Everton fan asked for a picture with Cristiano Ronaldo and he slapped the phone to the ground. The child's mother revealed that the Portuguese is the 'most arrogant man' she has ever spoken to and now a Manchester United's legend agreed with her thought.

Paul Ince no longer wants Cristiano Ronaldo in Manchester United due to his behaviour

Cristiano Ronaldo is not having a great time at Manchester United and his behaviour on and off the pitch proves it. That's why Paul Ince, former Red Devils' center back, judged him and even established that the Portuguese must leave before the summer transfer window closes.

"Ronaldo has to leave Man United. If he was in the United dressing room when I was playing with the likes of Roy Keane and Steve Bruce, we wouldn't be putting up with him and he wouldn't be getting away with anything," told Ince to BoyleSports Premier League.

In Matchday 3 of the 2022-23 Premier League season, Manchester United received Liverpool's visit in Old Trafford. Cristiano Ronaldo started as a substitute, decision that Paul Ince recognized as the best by Erik ten Hag.

"Leaving Ronaldo out of the starting 11 (against Liverpool) was so important, because it shows people that there can be life without Ronaldo. He's been a distraction for everyone at Man United. You wouldn't see Lionel Messi acting the way he has at times," added the former center back.